UN Amb Haley Scolds US Allies: They 'Lack Any Credibility' Over Jerusalem Decision

US ambassador to the UN scolded America's strongest allies as having "no credibility" when it comes to Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

An emergency meeting was called today at the United Nations Security Council over Trump's highly controversial and possibly destructive decision.

Haley said, "The United Nations has, outrageously, been one of the world's foremost centers of hostility towards Israel [and] the prospects for Middle East peace than to advance them. We will not be a party to that."

She continued, "The United States no longer stands by when Israel is unfairly attacked in the United Nations, and the United States will not be lectured to by countries that lack any credibility when it comes to treating both Israelis and Palestinians fairly."

Looks like our closest allies are rubes, in her opinion.

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell brought on Ben Rhodes, Obama's Deputy National Security advisor to discuss.

Andrea asked, "Does she mean the United Kingdom? Does she mean France? Tillerson was just in the French palace today, meeting with President Macron. They are dead set against this."

Rhodes replied, "Once again the Trump administration has managed to completely isolate the United States of America, and frankly sacrifice our historic role as potential broker for peace in the Middle East by taking the most difficult issue, Jerusalem, and attached to, near as I can tell, Andrea, absolutely no plan."

"Arbitrarily selecting a date to come out and weigh in on the status of Jerusalem, to endorse Israel's view of that, is only going to radicalize the Palestinians, alienate the United States from our closest allies, and make peace that much more difficult to achieve."