Nikki Haley: Opening Of US Embassy Had Nothing To Do With Gaza Violence

The United States Amb to the U.N. Nikki Haley put the blame squarely on Hamas for the over sixty Palestinians who were killed and hundreds that were injured amid protests at the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Haley said, "Those who suggest that the Gaza violence has anything to do with the location of the American Embassy are sorely mistaken."

For twenty-three years American presidents have resisted the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 because it would spur on these acts of violence and protests we are seeing today and impede any negotiations for peace in the region.

But Trump is enamored with all the extremist creeps and freaks on the edges of the Republican party that support him because they know he will give them what they want and Donald will do anything to keep their loyalty.

And Nikki Haley is making a mockery out of the controversial opening of the US Embassy especially during this time frame.

And she also made another whopper.

"Yesterday's opening of our Embassy in Jerusalem is a cause for celebration for the American people."

Most Americans could care less about moving the embassy at all, but are concerned with the violence it has caused.

The people really celebrating this move are Netanyahu, Pastor Jeffress and of course John Hagee.

Watch this pathetic interview on Fox News that Hagee gave.

Those claiming this will "speed up the peace process" are delusional.