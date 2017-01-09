Not Surprised: Trump's Tweet-storm Of Meryl Streep Is Over-rated

Mr. Trump, I have to say I am very disappointed in you! I have come to have such high expectations of your tweets that this latest early morning tantrum just seemed a little half-hearted!

Gone are the days of "Little Marco" or "Crooked Hillary" or "Low-Energy." I mean, come on! Calling Meryl Streep overrated is like saying Pope Francis isn't Catholic enough. Personally, I think you're just upset that she has more Emmy Awards than you do - but that aside it's still disappointing.

Not only can't you come up with something original - something headline worthy - but you come up with something so weak that you have to go back to explaining the mocking of a handicapped person for the 100th time. As if we are just too thick to get the joke.

We got the joke, Don - we just didn't laugh.

Just like people didn't celebrate 9/11 - which I'm sure you've already forgotten was the genesis of your whole obscene imitation.

I'm sure your mother and father must be proud to have raised someone who can speak with such eloquence that he has to resort to twitter like a 12 year old who got called a wimp on the playground.

Don't you have something better than that? Although, what should we expect of someone who has the emotional intelligence of an eggplant? It's easy to be callous and self-aggrandizing when you get a "small" loan of $1 million from daddy to start your life. I'm sure it even accrued interest and needed to be repaid (but we'll never know, we can't see your tax returns).

Why couldn't you have relied on your A-List Hollywood writers to come up with something like:

"I have come to love and respect the work of Meryl Streep whose Cecile B. Demille award was well deserved, although her speech last night was more reminiscent of her work in 'Mamma Mia!' and 'Death Becomes Her' - both lackluster and half-dead."

Of course - being that you HAVE no A-List Hollywood writers may have something to do with your inability to do more than stamp your feet and pout.

I am comforted by the fact that you, sir, are nothing more than a less-than-mediocre snake oil salesman who is just now realizing the depths of crap you are neck deep in.

-E.Goode