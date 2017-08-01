Open Thread: Meryl Streep's Amazing Golden Globe Speech

It's hard to be more beloved or iconic as an actress than Meryl Streep.

And it's good to use that status to inject a little personal message amid the congratulations and laudatories of getting essentially a lifetime achievement award at tonight's Golden Globe awards.

Meryl Streep lays it on the line #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NhUZFsnaT2 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence".

"Take your broken heart and turn it into art."

It was a brutally honest, raw and powerful speech.

Be prepared for thin-skinned responses from the Orange One in 5...4...3...2...

