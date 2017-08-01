Open Thread: Meryl Streep's Amazing Golden Globe Speech

By Nicole Belle
— UPDATED: 1/08/17 8:00pm
33 min ago by Heather
up

It's hard to be more beloved or iconic as an actress than Meryl Streep.

And it's good to use that status to inject a little personal message amid the congratulations and laudatories of getting essentially a lifetime achievement award at tonight's Golden Globe awards.

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence".

"Take your broken heart and turn it into art."

It was a brutally honest, raw and powerful speech.

Be prepared for thin-skinned responses from the Orange One in 5...4...3...2...

Open thread below


