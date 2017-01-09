As Predicted, Trump Has Twitter Fit About Meryl Streep

By Frances Langum
Twitter's response to Trump's by-now-utterly-predictable and utterly unwarranted "counter attack" to Meryl Streep...

(PS Donald has sleep problems, tweeting as early as 5:30 in the morning, and it took him several minutes to follow up the tweet above. I'm guessing his saw palmetto isn't working again.)

...really, Donald. She won a lifetime achievement award last night. She's been nominated for an Oscar 19 times. But you "deserved" an Emmy?

Eleven days before he's even inaugurated people now have BETTING POOLS as to how long it will be before Donald Trump rage tweets against an imagined sleight.

(He was only off by three minutes.)

And the rest of Twitter is way more impressed with Jimmy Traina's predictions than with Donald. I could post dozens of reactions, but I like these best. Via @mattbaumanNYC:

And really, this one. Really.

And frankly, Donald, she could play you. Whoops she kinda did.


