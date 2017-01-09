As Predicted, Trump Has Twitter Fit About Meryl Streep

Twitter's response to Trump's by-now-utterly-predictable and utterly unwarranted "counter attack" to Meryl Streep...

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

(PS Donald has sleep problems, tweeting as early as 5:30 in the morning, and it took him several minutes to follow up the tweet above. I'm guessing his saw palmetto isn't working again.)

...really, Donald. She won a lifetime achievement award last night. She's been nominated for an Oscar 19 times. But you "deserved" an Emmy?

Eleven days before he's even inaugurated people now have BETTING POOLS as to how long it will be before Donald Trump rage tweets against an imagined sleight.

Great Twitter betting pool right now would be to predict the exact time of Trump's tweet blasting Meryl Streep: I'll go 6:24am. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 9, 2017

(He was only off by three minutes.)

"Hollywood liberal elitist Meryl Streep has only won 3 Oscars out of 17 nominations. She's a loser like Hillary. Sad." You know it's coming. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 9, 2017

For the record, though, nobody should get or take credit for what that pathetic pea brain will do. It's clockwork at this point. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 9, 2017

And the rest of Twitter is way more impressed with Jimmy Traina's predictions than with Donald. I could post dozens of reactions, but I like these best. Via @mattbaumanNYC:

And really, this one. Really.

And frankly, Donald, she could play you. Whoops she kinda did.