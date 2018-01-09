Twitter To Ivanka: Oprah's Speech Was About Your Dad

By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
It's rare to see a cable news host and his guest both left almost speechless on national television, but it happened last night as Ivanka Trump tweeted this:

Lawrence O'Donnell and his guest "Fire and Fury" author Michael Wolff literally sputtered over this one. Wolff noted Ivanka's "head in the clouds denial" and pointed out that she and Jared being New York Democrats doesn't seem to be a disconnect for this White House. It isn't because literally nothing matters except making a buck off this "journey."

And she got a great many tweets like this one:


Comments

