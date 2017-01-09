Meryl Streep Wasn't Only Golden Globe Winner Dissing Trump

By Frances Langum
Hugh Laurie won the Golden Globe for Best Actor/Miniseries for his role in "The Night Manager," in which he played the evil billionaire arms dealer Richard Onslow Roeper:

In his acceptance speech last night, Laurie commemorated his award as being held at the last ever Golden Globes.

I don’t mean to be gloomy, it’s just that it has the words "Hollywood," "Foreign" and "Press" in the title. And to some Republicans, even the word "association" is slightly sketchy.

...I accept this on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere.

And in case you missed it, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Andrew Garfield (Spiderman) had an interesting reaction to Ryan Gosling winning his Best Actor/Musical award.


