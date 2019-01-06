2019 Golden Globes Open Thread

Yup, it's that time of year again. Though we know that many of you C&Lers are much too cool and too busy to worry about rich people giving each other awards, for those of us who recognize that entertainment provides a window into the values of a society and that art is what elevates us, it's time for the Hollywood Foreign Press to launch the awards season, with hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samburg.

Film

Best Picture — Drama

Black Panther

BlacKKKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

The two movies that stayed with me the longest this year (Blindspotting and Three Identical Strangers) weren't even nominated. I have a feeling that A Star is Born will win the sentiments of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voting body, but my personal choice of the nominees would be BlacKKKlansman, narrowly edging out If Beale Street Could Talk.

Best Picture — Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

I haven't seen Vice yet, but I'm going to go ahead and call this one for The Favourite. I was skeptical of director Yorgos Lanthimos (I disliked his previous efforts of The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer), but I found his style just right for this one.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKKKlansman

I think I was one of five people (literally) in the theater to see Willem Dafoe's performance as Vincent Van Gogh. It's a stinkin' shame, because it was definitely award-worthy.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Lady Gaga has been campaigning hard (and likely persuasively) for this award, but Melissa McCarthy was criminally good as failed author turned forger Lee Israel.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

For sheer shape-shifting ability to turn into Dick Cheney, speaking tics and all, Christian Bale seems the strongest of this lot, though I am basing that strictly on trailers and ads. Much as I love Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Broadway force, his inclusion on this list is odd. He admits his cockney accent was not even up to Dick Van Dyke standards.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Olivia Colman is good in everything she does, but Elsie Fisher blew me away in a vanity-stripped bare, honest portrayal of a teenager navigating the transition into high school with every cringe-inducing milestone therein.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKKKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

I think this is actually the toughest competition. All of these performances are deserving, but I'm going to give a little edge to Mahershala Ali, because his face expressed all the emotions his lines didn't give him. It was a less showy performance than Viggo Mortensen's, but it was literally the heart and soul of the movie.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

I will never understand the studio's choice to put Stone and Weisz head-to-head in this category. My daughter thinks that Coleman belongs in this category and Weisz should be lead actress. My guess is that this will go to Weisz.

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKKKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

I watched Roma last weekend. I saw a review afterwards that called it "watching beautiful paint dry," which I think was apt. It's beautifully photographed and framed, but ultimately, I feel like Cuarón missed a deeper emotional connection. I suspect that Cooper is going to win, but I'd rather see Spike Lee get it.

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Another tough category. I'd like to see Barry Jenkins get some recognition, for a beautiful adaptation of James Baldwin's novel.

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

I (or my kids) have apparently entered the age where I don't need to see animated films, because I've seen none of these. However, my film student daughter saw Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse a week ago and was surprised by how good it was. She said it was the best of the Marvel Universe she's seen.

Best Picture — Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

The only ones I've seen are Girl and Roma, neither of which would I give the award to. I've heard good things about Shoplifters, so I'll stake on that one.

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Justin Hurwitz's use of the theremin (a 1950s era instrument) actually was really cool.

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

This is just waiting for a Lady Gaga spectacle, so "Shallow" it is.

Television

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans (FX)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Much to Amato's consternation, I don't watch The Americans, which apparently deserves every award for its final season. I did watch Bodyguard on Netflix and thought it was well-paced and taut from beginning to end. But I'll go with Amato's choice of The Americans.

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

No one can convince me that The Good Place isn't the most inventive, smartest and silliest show on TV. Amato agrees with me and we've got a rare agreement on the winner.

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Amato thinks this one goes to Sharp Objects, but I found it a little too gothic for my taste. The only one of the nominees I saw beginning to end was The Alienist, but I don't know that's a strong enough recommendation for a best show award.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Again, I'm deferring to Amato's choice of Matthew Rhys, because I can believe that the actor's challenge of playing a spy with a variety of disguises is a great showcase, even without having watched the full series.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Amato loves Keri Russell, but I'm rooting for Sandra Oh.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

I'm all about Donald Glover. I have yet to see him not be amazing in anything he does. Amato thinks it's Bill Hader.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

While I stand by my The Good Place love, I have to give the edge for award to Rachel Brosnahan over Kristen Bell. Amato would be happy if Brosnahan, Bell, or Brie walked away with the award.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

People much smarter (or more into television) than me (specifically, the one named Amato) keep insisting that Hugh Grant deserves this. I honestly couldn't keep interested in the show, but I'm willing to concede this point.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

I haven't watched Escape at Dannemora, but I'm a big fan of any time actors make themselves look as bad as possible for the sake of a role, because it's a lot rarer than you think. Patricia Arquette did that in a big way. Amato is sticking with his Sharp Objects love and picking Amy Adams.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Amato thinks this one is Ben Whishaw's to win, but it's hard for me to believe that Henry Winkler hasn't gotten many acting awards for his career. Give the man the award.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

While I thought Alex Borstein was fantastic, I have to bow down to how wonderful Thandie Newton was over and over in Westworld. Amato can't decide between Patricia Clarkson or Yvonne Strahovski. Poor Penelope Cruz, being ignored.

