As Of Today, Obamacare Has Better Poll Numbers Than Trump

By Frances Langum
6 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

Last night, Chris Hayes had some REALLY bad news for Republican members of Congress:

As pressure mounts for Republicans to come up with a replacement for Obamacare, Obamacare itself is actually enjoying record levels of popularity among the American people. according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal" poll, 45% of Americans now believe the Affordable Care Act was a "good idea" compared to 41% who think it was a bad idea -- the first time, we should note, since the law's passage in 2010 that more people approve than disapprove. If you're wondering why so many Americans have suddenly changed their minds about the law, look no further than a report just out from the Congressional Budget Office which found that a repeal plan like the ones Republicans have proposed would increase the number of people who are uninsured by 18 million in just the first year, with millions more losing coverage in the following years. All of which makes the job of replacing Obamacare a daunting task.

Particularly since THEY DON'T HAVE A PLAN, Chris. But you knew that.

And the Trump poll numbers? Welp:

Yep, Obamacare polls 13% higher than Donald Trump.

Of course, Trump isn't happy, calling the polls "rigged" -- on Twitter -- because he's Trump.

And then there's this:

Hey, they're pollsters. They're just asking the question.


Comments

