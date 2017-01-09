Politics And Reality Radio: The Resistance Against Trumpism Begins

t's our first show since the holidays, and we want to wish everyone a happy New Year! Hopefully 2017 will suck less than last year.

This week, we'll be joined by progressive organizer extraordinaire Billy Wimsatt to talk about the emerging resistance to the Trump regime, and the white nationalist movement that put it into office.

Then we'll be joined by Harold Pollack, a moderate, temperate scholar at the University of Chicago who's been thinking about the need for civil disobedience to counter Trump's attempt to trample on the kinds of norms that have long been central to keeping our pluralistic society together.

Playlist:

Coco Robicheaux: "Walk With the Spirit"

Postmodern Jukebox: "Bad Romance"

