Politics And Reality Radio: What Next After Trumpcare’s Implosion?

This week, we're joined by Harold Pollack, a mild-mannered health wonk from the University of Chicago, for a post-mortem on the disastrous GOP bill to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act -- and a look at what may lie ahead for healthcare.

Then we'll speak with Daniel Dudis, director of Public Citizen's Chamber Watch, to discuss a new report he and a colleague wrote about the Chamber of Commerce's legal philosophy and litigation strategies. This is timely, as Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump's pick to replace Antonin Scalia on the nation's highest court, hasn't said much about his own philosophy, but used to represent the Chamber in private practice.

Playlist:

Haley Reinhart and Postmodern Jukebox: "Creep"

Patty Loveless: "Two Coats"

Marcia Griffiths: "Working to the Top"

Cachao: "Los Tres Golpes"

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.