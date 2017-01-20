This Is The Saddest Parade Ever

By Sarah P
If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears it, does it make a sound?

If a parade happens and 90% of the attendees are law enforcement and paid staff, is it really a parade or a very expensive drive down some city streets?

His multi million dollar parade appears to be further confirmation that not only doesn't he have a mandate, but he is easily the most hated man to take office in decades...or maybe ever.

Here are some tweets showing just how HUGE the crowds were:

Hmmm

No room to sit! HUGE crowds!

People are literally fighting to get close to the barriers to get that coveted photo!

How attendees describe the mood

Here are the prime seats, RIGHT next to the President. DURING the parade:

Seriously, this is pathetic

Wait, here's a crowd! They are loud.

Oh, they are protesters

Hey, here are about 20,000 people! They seem fired up! Oh, more protesters.

Here are the VIP seats. Surely these are full. He only has the best friends, right?

Nope.

Um. This isn't any better.

And let's not forget that massive crowd for todays (gack) Inauguration

On the left, I give you Obama's Inauguration, when it was below freezing.

On the right, I give you His Inauguration, when it was in the high 50's.

Hmmm...maybe instead of calling Him "President" we should call him "The Biggest Loser. "

