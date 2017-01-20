This Is The Saddest Parade Ever
If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears it, does it make a sound?
If a parade happens and 90% of the attendees are law enforcement and paid staff, is it really a parade or a very expensive drive down some city streets?
His multi million dollar parade appears to be further confirmation that not only doesn't he have a mandate, but he is easily the most hated man to take office in decades...or maybe ever.
Here are some tweets showing just how HUGE the crowds were:
I feel like there should be more people on this parade route pic.twitter.com/Um1tGjo9Ad
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 20, 2017
Hmmm
I live 10 blocks from the @WhiteHouse. Sidewalks are totally empty - nobody walking to the parade/mall. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/dsuk2MpzgV
— Katie Peters (@katiepeters83) January 20, 2017
No room to sit! HUGE crowds!
Bleacher seats for #PARADE on Pa Ave all but empty. #disruptj20 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/9tMUakC9LX
— #DisruptJ20 (@ActivistTshirts) January 20, 2017
People are literally fighting to get close to the barriers to get that coveted photo!
The parade route is not exactly packed. pic.twitter.com/3Y09wcLcyb
— Matthew Schofield (@MattSchodcnews) January 20, 2017
How attendees describe the mood
“It’s almost like a funeral,” one Trump voter said during the inaugural parade https://t.co/Jz3dQc3E3T
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 20, 2017
Here are the prime seats, RIGHT next to the President. DURING the parade:
The bleachers right next to Pres. Trump's White House viewing stand for the Inauguration Parade are virtually empty. pic.twitter.com/kNNkfRu3Wo
— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) January 20, 2017
Seriously, this is pathetic
WASHINGTON DC--Today, a historic gathering of portable toilets was briefly interrupted by a small, sparsely-attended inauguration parade. pic.twitter.com/UVO7x9GKLh
— Jason Linkins (@dceiver) January 20, 2017
Wait, here's a crowd! They are loud.
Oh, they are protesters
Protesters booed Trump's motorcade during the inaugural parade. pic.twitter.com/8QJGDkBCNK
— Guardian US (@GuardianUS) January 20, 2017
Hey, here are about 20,000 people! They seem fired up! Oh, more protesters.
Near the parade route, speaking to 20,000 protesters! Demonstrators outnumber pro-Trump crowd by a huge margin. pic.twitter.com/CUtQTvSNQj↓ Story continues below ↓
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2017
Here are the VIP seats. Surely these are full. He only has the best friends, right?
Many empty VIP seats along the parade route pic.twitter.com/qNDWH5gUt1
— Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) January 20, 2017
Nope.
Um. This isn't any better.
There are more people marching in this parade than watching it. pic.twitter.com/PW3HQj8CcZ
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 20, 2017
And let's not forget that massive crowd for todays (gack) Inauguration
On the left, I give you Obama's Inauguration, when it was below freezing.
On the right, I give you His Inauguration, when it was in the high 50's.
It seems like a silly thing to dwell on, but Trump has repeatedly asked us to judge the potency of his movement by the size of his crowds. pic.twitter.com/RtizUExlGA
— Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) January 20, 2017
Hmmm...maybe instead of calling Him "President" we should call him "The Biggest Loser. "
Comments