This Is The Saddest Parade Ever

If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears it, does it make a sound?

If a parade happens and 90% of the attendees are law enforcement and paid staff, is it really a parade or a very expensive drive down some city streets?

His multi million dollar parade appears to be further confirmation that not only doesn't he have a mandate, but he is easily the most hated man to take office in decades...or maybe ever.

Here are some tweets showing just how HUGE the crowds were:

I feel like there should be more people on this parade route pic.twitter.com/Um1tGjo9Ad — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 20, 2017

Hmmm

I live 10 blocks from the @WhiteHouse. Sidewalks are totally empty - nobody walking to the parade/mall. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/dsuk2MpzgV — Katie Peters (@katiepeters83) January 20, 2017

No room to sit! HUGE crowds!

People are literally fighting to get close to the barriers to get that coveted photo!

The parade route is not exactly packed. pic.twitter.com/3Y09wcLcyb — Matthew Schofield (@MattSchodcnews) January 20, 2017

How attendees describe the mood

“It’s almost like a funeral,” one Trump voter said during the inaugural parade https://t.co/Jz3dQc3E3T — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 20, 2017

Here are the prime seats, RIGHT next to the President. DURING the parade:

The bleachers right next to Pres. Trump's White House viewing stand for the Inauguration Parade are virtually empty. pic.twitter.com/kNNkfRu3Wo — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) January 20, 2017

Seriously, this is pathetic

WASHINGTON DC--Today, a historic gathering of portable toilets was briefly interrupted by a small, sparsely-attended inauguration parade. pic.twitter.com/UVO7x9GKLh — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) January 20, 2017

Wait, here's a crowd! They are loud.

Oh, they are protesters

Protesters booed Trump's motorcade during the inaugural parade. pic.twitter.com/8QJGDkBCNK — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) January 20, 2017

Hey, here are about 20,000 people! They seem fired up! Oh, more protesters.

Near the parade route, speaking to 20,000 protesters! Demonstrators outnumber pro-Trump crowd by a huge margin. pic.twitter.com/CUtQTvSNQj

Here are the VIP seats. Surely these are full. He only has the best friends, right?

Many empty VIP seats along the parade route pic.twitter.com/qNDWH5gUt1 — Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) January 20, 2017

Nope.

Um. This isn't any better.

There are more people marching in this parade than watching it. pic.twitter.com/PW3HQj8CcZ — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 20, 2017

And let's not forget that massive crowd for todays (gack) Inauguration

On the left, I give you Obama's Inauguration, when it was below freezing.

On the right, I give you His Inauguration, when it was in the high 50's.

It seems like a silly thing to dwell on, but Trump has repeatedly asked us to judge the potency of his movement by the size of his crowds. pic.twitter.com/RtizUExlGA — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) January 20, 2017

Hmmm...maybe instead of calling Him "President" we should call him "The Biggest Loser. "