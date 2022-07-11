NYT Poll: No One Likes Old Joe Biden, He Should Go Eat Worms

THE SKY IS FALLING, THE SKY IS FALLING, SEZ NEW YORK TIMES:

President Biden is facing an alarming level of doubt from inside his own party, with 64 percent of Democratic voters saying they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll, as voters nationwide have soured on his leadership, giving him a meager 33 percent job-approval rating. Widespread concerns about the economy and inflation have helped turn the national mood decidedly dark, both on Mr. Biden and the trajectory of the nation. More than three-quarters of registered voters see the United States moving in the wrong direction, a pervasive sense of pessimism that spans every corner of the country, every age range and racial group, cities, suburbs and rural areas, as well as both political parties. Only 13 percent of American voters said the nation was on the right track — the lowest point in Times polling since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Oh my. This is serious!

This is from an IMPRESSIVE sample size of ... 849 registered voters. Not "likely" voters, just registered.

They do not think we're moving in the right direction.

Typically, voters aligned with the party in power — Democrats now hold the House, the Senate and the White House — are more upbeat about the nation’s direction. But only 27 percent of Democrats saw the country as on the right track. And with the fall of Roe, there was a notable gender gap among Democrats: Only 20 percent of Democratic women said the country was moving in the right direction, compared with 39 percent of Democratic men. Overall, abortion rated as the most important issue for 5 percent of voters: 1 percent of men, 9 percent of women.

So wait. Only 13 percent of people see the country as moving in the right direction mere days after the politicized right-wing SCOTUS took away women's right to abortion? WELL, SURE. On that particular issue, you're GODDAMN RIGHT we're moving in the wrong direction! And many people were (and still are) deeply depressed about that.

But the fact that younger voters say that we should have younger candidates is not "news." (It is also not "news" that younger voters are the least reliable voting group.)

Anyway, here are the crosstabs.

Now, Biden polling has been crappy for months now. It's not only the New York Times, in other words.

What does it all mean? I think it means whatever the hell the media says it means. I think there are so many negative stories coming out about the Cheeto, the good old Librul Media decided it was time for their patented Balance™ treatment. But they forgot to look at history, like when Ronald Reagan's approval rating bottomed out at 35% over inflation and 10% unemployment.

What happened then? Reagan had a tough1982 midterm election that cost him 25 House seats and had panicked Republicans talking about him as a one-term president.

And then he went on to win reelection by 60% -- a man who actually had Alzheimers, not the Fox TV version!

So buck up, kids! Gas prices are dropping fast. Things will get better, just as they did for senile old Ronald Reagan!

Put your head down and focus on the midterms, because there is no problem so bad that Republican control can't make worse!

Happy Monday!