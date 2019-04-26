Newt Gingrich Likes Joe Biden For 2020?

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Thursday acknowledged that former Vice President Joe Biden can “conceivably” defeat current President Donald Trump.

While appearing on Fox News, Gingrich agreed with a claim made in Biden’s campaign announcement.

“I agree with Joe Biden,” Gingrich said. “We are in a battle for the soul of the nation.”

According to the former GOP House speaker, some Democrats “are in favor of killing babies” because they support abortion rights.

“You have Democrats who favor allowing terrorists and bombers to vote while they’re in prison,” he continued. “You have Democrats who are for open borders, letting anybody in who wants to. You have Democrats who want to take away your right to have private health insurance. Let’s go down the list!”

“This is a fight over the nature of America and the future of America,” Gingrich opined. “And the choice next year is going to be the widest choice maybe in modern times.”

Gingrich said that Trump could “conceivably” lose if the former vice president becomes the nominee.

“If the economy were to go really bad,” Gingrich observed. “If the president would have a bad campaign. You don’t know.”

“Look, they just elected a comedian by 73% of the vote in Ukraine,” he added. “Italy has two populist parties that are in charge of the government, one of which was founded by a comedian.”