Schumer Trolls McConnell By Resending Mitch's 2009 Letter

By Frances Langum
This is hilarious.

Back when he was in the minority and Obama was the President making appointments, Mitch McConnell sent an insistent letter to the Majority Leader, Harry Reid, insisting that each of Obama's appointments be vetted with a fine tooth comb.

Now that he is in the majority and Trump is President? McConnell is rushing to confirm all of Trump's appointments without the necessary background checks, tax returns, and questionnaires he demanded from a Democratic White House.

Chuck Schumer decided to recycle.

I can just see the Fox News reaction now.

Plagiarism! Both Sides! -- Monica Crowley.

PS. Several commenters in the past few days have noted that Mitch McConnell's office isn't answering his phone. Which is (202) 224-2541. Just saying.


