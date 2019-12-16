Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Chuck Schumer Calls Out McConnell's Impeachment 'Cover-Up': 'Trials Have Witnesses!'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded at a press conference on Monday that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) allow witnesses at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
By David
Chuck Schumer Calls Out McConnell's Impeachment 'Cover-Up': 'Trials Have Witnesses!'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded at a press conference on Monday that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) allow witnesses at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

While speaking to reporters, Schumer said that McConnell had indicated he was ready to negotiate on rules for a Senate trial.

“Senate Democrats believe strongly that the trial must be fair and it’s very important that the American people judge it to be fair,” Schumer said. “A fair trial is one where senators get all the facts and one that allows them to adjudicate the case impartially.”

“Trials have witnesses!” he exclaimed at one point.

In a letter to McConnell, Schumer called for four witnesses to be heard, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The minority leader said that a trial without witnesses would suggest that both Trump and McConnell have something to hide.

“To engage a trial without the facts coming out is to engage in a cover-up,” Schumer charged. “If Leader McConnell doesn’t hold the full and fair trial the American people will rightly ask, what are you, Leader McConnell, and what is the president hiding?”


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

McConnell, Kyl Announce Opposition To START Agreement

McConnell, Kyl Announce Opposition To START Agreement

Republican senators that vote for the new START nuclear arms treaty with Russia will have to do so against the wishes of GOP leadership. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Minority Whip Jon Kyl (R-AZ) both said Sunday that [...]
Dec 19, 2010
By David

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.