Mitch McConnell Launches Senate Re-election By Trolling With A Merrick Garland 'Joke'

How much of a sick f---ing sociopath do you have to be to announce your re-election by having debased the U.S. Senate when you denied a sitting president's Supreme Court nominee even a committee hearing? There aren't any words for how much of a scum Mitch McConnell is.

And that is just how he wants it. Infuriate liberals while giving the far right a chuckle, and reminding people like the Koch brothers the lengths he'll go for them. In a way, it's calculatingly shrewd. Perverting democracy for your own ends and that of your enablers. Sick, but shrewd.

But what can one expect from such a loathsome creep who said his proudest moment was when he told Barack Obama 'You will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy.'



Source: USA Today

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched his re-election campaign website on Wednesday with a bit of political barb, aimed at liberals still fuming over his blocking of former President Barack Obama's final pick for the Supreme Court. When visitors reach a "404" page – basically, when they land on a part of the website that doesn't exist – it features a background of Judge Merrick Garland standing next to Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. "Oops this page doesn’t exist. But just in case, go donate and make sure it doesn’t come back," the McConnell website says. Obama nominated Garland, who is considered a moderate on the federal bench, to fill a vacancy on the high court in 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative stalwart.

Even the launch video spends an inordinate amount of time on the Merrick Garland fiasco.