Mitch McConnell Orders Dems To Treat Trump SCOTUS Pick With 'Respect And Dignity'
As part of the Reality Show Theater surrounding tonight's announcement of Anthony Kennedy's replacement on the Supreme Court, it is necessary for Mitch McConnell to inch his way to the Senate floor and inform all of us in classic McTurtle style that reasonable people who are not ideologues are really seekrit far lefties, saying far lefty things.
And they need to stop right now, McConnell says. I did not clip his entire rant on the Senate floor because it's predictable. They're whining; he's reasonable, blah dee blah blah.
And then he said this:
"We should evaluate this president's nominee fairly based on his or her qualifications. and we should treat the process with the respect and dignity that it deserves."
Three words for Senator McConnell:
MERRICK.
EFFING.
GARLAND.
Yes, boys and girls, he stood up in the well of the Senate and said that, proving that he is indeed a minion of Satan that God didn't feel like striking down today.
Twitter lit up.
Some were more like the primal scream I felt myself screaming when I heard him with my own ears:
I say we treat McConnell with the respect and dignity he deserves -- which is none.
