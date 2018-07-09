Mitch McConnell Orders Dems To Treat Trump SCOTUS Pick With 'Respect And Dignity'

As part of the Reality Show Theater surrounding tonight's announcement of Anthony Kennedy's replacement on the Supreme Court, it is necessary for Mitch McConnell to inch his way to the Senate floor and inform all of us in classic McTurtle style that reasonable people who are not ideologues are really seekrit far lefties, saying far lefty things.

And they need to stop right now, McConnell says. I did not clip his entire rant on the Senate floor because it's predictable. They're whining; he's reasonable, blah dee blah blah.

And then he said this:

"We should evaluate this president's nominee fairly based on his or her qualifications. and we should treat the process with the respect and dignity that it deserves."

Three words for Senator McConnell:

MERRICK.

EFFING.

GARLAND.

Yes, boys and girls, he stood up in the well of the Senate and said that, proving that he is indeed a minion of Satan that God didn't feel like striking down today.

Twitter lit up.

McConnell, heard on C-SPAN, mocks an unnamed Democratic lawmaker for vowing to resist any Trump Supreme Court nominee “no matter who he puts forward... It is hard to keep a straight face,” says McConnell, who vowed to block Obama’s nominee before he named anyone, and succeeded. — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) July 9, 2018

"We should treat the process with the respect and dignity it deserves," Mitch McConnell just said about the SCOTUS nomination, and the fact that he wasn't instantly dragged into Hell by demon claws proves we're already living there. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) July 9, 2018

How can McConnell talk about dirty tricks on nominees to USSC after the GOP & his own conduct concerning Mr. Garland? — Allison Moss-Fritch (@AMossfritch) July 9, 2018

Some were more like the primal scream I felt myself screaming when I heard him with my own ears:

FUCK YOU MCCONNELL

"TREAT THIS PICK WITH THE RESPECT AND DIGNITY IT DESERVES???????????????"

FUCK YOU

YOU WERE THE MAN WHO SHIT ON THE CONSTITUTION AND THE DIGNITY OF A PICK WITH MERRICK GARLAND#NeverForget #VoteThemOut @SenateMajLdr

#Resist Debrianna (@DMansini) July 9, 2018

I say we treat McConnell with the respect and dignity he deserves -- which is none.