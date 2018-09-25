Mitch McConnell: 'This Is America! Everyone Deserves Better Than This'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is shaking his fist and howling at the moon.

"Look. This is America here we're talking about," McConnell scolded. "We're supposed to uphold fairness, give a presumption of innocence!"

Fairness would be having the FBI complete Kavanaugh's background check by looking into the allegations made. Presumptions of innocence do not apply to job applicants. Kavanaugh is a job applicant, not a criminal defendant.

Getting himself worked up, he continued, "Everyone deserves better than this! Everyone! Not just Judge Kavanaugh. Everyone deserves better!"

Oh, my. I totally agree with this. Let's start with Judge Merrick Garland, shall we?

Funny how he forgot what he did to Judge Garland. But we remember. Keep fussing, Mitch, but we remember. We won't forget.