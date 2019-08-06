Summer Donation Drive

Moscow Mitch Thought Setting Up A Graveyard Of His Political Enemies Was Cool

Talk about having your finger on the political pulse!
By Susie Madrak
46 min ago by Susie Madrak
Mika and Joe were talking about whether Trump's speech yesterday was all talk.

"Well, you know, Mika, they're words from the president. They have to be followed by actions. and what actions? Well, the president talked about expanded background checks. All right. Call Mitch McConnell back," Scarborough said.

"Moscow Mitch right now is -- of course, he's setting up graveyards and putting names of his political opponents on tombstones and graveyards. And tweeting them out. Right after a slaughter in El Paso, and a slaughter in Ohio. Maybe if Moscow Mitch is not too busy doing that and also killing legislation that would actually protect American democracy, maybe the president and here he is, he calls himself the grim reaper. you will see what he has the name of his political opponent on a tombstone.

"And he tweets it out, thinking that it's appropriate with -- by the way, yesterday, one of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell's followers got 20 years in prison for sending pipe bombs to political opponents. So Mitch McConnell thinks that's funny on that day and on the day that families are getting ready to bury their loved ones, that were going back to school shopping. In a white supremacist attack, so maybe if Moscow Mitch is not too busy doing that, maybe Donald Trump can call him back to Washington and we actually can have what 90% of Americans want, Mika.

"And that is expanded background checks."

Amy McGrath, who's running against Moscow Mitch, tweeted this:

Notice Merrick Garland's name is in there, too.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter at Parkland, doesn't seem to think it's funny, either:

