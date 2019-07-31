Samantha Bee Talks Moscow Mitch Attack Ads With Amy McGrath

I’m running to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate. Everything that’s wrong with Washington had to start somewhere—it started with him. With your help, we can defeat Mitch and defend democracy. Join us: https://t.co/c4b0WAp4ji pic.twitter.com/DNLjFkHGua
— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 9, 2019
We deserve better than Mitch McConnell. As a veteran, I take our security—especially the security of our elections—seriously. Unlike my opponent, I won't oppose reasonable measures to protect our elections.
Help us defeat Mitch: https://t.co/jwBss01Rg8
— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 30, 2019
Open thread below...