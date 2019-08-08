Samantha Bee Interviews The Woman Who Wants To Take Down #MoscowMitch

On Full Frontal, Samantha Bee focused on Mitch McConnell this week.

"After Mitch McConnell repeatedly blocked election security bills hashtag Moscow Mitch began trending on Twitter this week. Mitch McConnell has finally brought more shame to the state of Kentucky than Rick Pitino," Samantha Bee said.

She sent correspondent Alana Harkin to check in with "some actual Kentuckians" to see what they think Mitch McConnell. No one she talked to liked him.

"Turns out Kentucky is hungry for a senator whose sole job isn't grinding democracy to a halt," Bee said.

"What kind of Democrat has a fighting chance against the angel of legislative death?" she said, introducing Amy McGrath. "Maybe this kind of Democrat."