Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mitch McConnell's Boys Grope And Molest A Cardboard AOC

Team Mitch outdoes themselves this weekend at Fancy Farm.
By Scarce
Mitch McConnell's Boys Grope And Molest A Cardboard AOC

Who knew that what is usually a Mitch McConnell lovefest, the Fancy Farm political picnic in rural Kentucky, would prove to be such a shitshow in 2019 for McConnell? From chants of "Moscow Mitch" from his detractors, to entirely cretinous displays from his supporters like setting up a mock graveyard for McConnell's political enemies, nothing good came from this weekend. McConnell also managed to fracture his shoulder, perhaps as a sign from God as they ready a place in Hell for him.

Source: Raw Story

On Monday, a picture appeared on Instagram, apparently taken by a group of young men supporting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the Fancy Farm, Kentucky political picnic.

The picture showed them gathered around a cardboard cutout of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), with one of them gripping the cutout’s throat to look as if he was strangling her:

This was not the only inflammatory exhibition by Republicans at the Fancy Farm event. Other supporters of McConnell set up a display of tombstones depicting both former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland and Democratic Senate challenger Amy McGrath.

Twitter was not amused by their hijinx.

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez probably least of all, as she sent this to her five million twitter followers.


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.