Mitch McConnell's Boys Grope And Molest A Cardboard AOC

Who knew that what is usually a Mitch McConnell lovefest, the Fancy Farm political picnic in rural Kentucky, would prove to be such a shitshow in 2019 for McConnell? From chants of "Moscow Mitch" from his detractors, to entirely cretinous displays from his supporters like setting up a mock graveyard for McConnell's political enemies, nothing good came from this weekend. McConnell also managed to fracture his shoulder, perhaps as a sign from God as they ready a place in Hell for him.

Source: Raw Story

On Monday, a picture appeared on Instagram, apparently taken by a group of young men supporting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the Fancy Farm, Kentucky political picnic. The picture showed them gathered around a cardboard cutout of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), with one of them gripping the cutout’s throat to look as if he was strangling her: Pictured: seven young white men in “Team Mitch” T-shirts, gathered round a distressed looking cardboard @AOC, groping and kissing her. The caption, “break me off a piece of that.”



Future federal judges of America. pic.twitter.com/t877J7Pcye — feminist next door (@emrazz) August 5, 2019 This was not the only inflammatory exhibition by Republicans at the Fancy Farm event. Other supporters of McConnell set up a display of tombstones depicting both former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland and Democratic Senate challenger Amy McGrath.

Twitter was not amused by their hijinx.

This is revolting. Where is @senatemajldr repudiating this behavior? Firing these men from his “team”? This isn’t cute or funny. Any suggestion sexual violence towards women is acceptable needs to be firmly rebuked. https://t.co/M3Xydi2TUd — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 6, 2019

And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez probably least of all, as she sent this to her five million twitter followers.