'Team Mitch' Gets Locked-Out Of Twitter For Posting Profanity-Laced Video

McConnell's band of merry sociopaths thought they were being clever by posting a video of a few seconds of some extreme comments by generally peaceful though noisy protesters outside his home yesterday. Twitter didn't like that, so @TeamMitch was put into twitter jail.

Just more of the same from Mitch McConnell's week from hell. Who knows, maybe he'll even allow a vote on background checks so he'll try to be a hero instead of a creep for once. Do you think so? No? Me neither.

Source: Lexington Courier-Journal