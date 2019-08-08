'Team Mitch' Gets Locked-Out Of Twitter For Posting Profanity-Laced Video

McConnell's band of merry sociopaths thought they were being clever by posting a video of a few seconds of some extreme comments by generally peaceful though noisy protesters outside his home yesterday. Twitter didn't like that, so @TeamMitch was put into twitter jail.
Just more of the same from Mitch McConnell's week from hell. Who knows, maybe he'll even allow a vote on background checks so he'll try to be a hero instead of a creep for once. Do you think so? No? Me neither.
Source: Lexington Courier-Journal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's campaign has been thrown in Twitter jail.
After sharing a video of a profanity-laced protest outside of the Kentucky Republican's home in Louisville, the campaign Twitter account, Team Mitch, has been locked out.
"This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is a problem with the speech police in America today," McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden told the Courier-Journal. "The Lexington Herald-Leader can attack Mitch with cartoon tombstones of his opponents. But we can’t mock it.
"Twitter will allow the words of “Massacre Mitch” to trend nationally on their platform, but locks our account for posting actual threats against us," Golden added. "We appealed and Twitter stood by their decision, saying our account will remain locked until we delete the video."
According to Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough, “The user was temporarily locked out of their account for a Tweet that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety.”