Mitch McConnell Greeted With Jeers And Catcalls Of 'Moscow Mitch' In Kentucky

America's least popular most hated Senator in his home state got a first-hand look yesterday at the utter disgust many Kentuckians have for Mitch McConnell, now that it's clear he's nothing more than a Russian agent.

Video by WKMS.

Source: WKMS

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell jabbed at political rivals on stage at the Fancy Farm Picnic in rural Graves County, Kentucky, on August 3 before a crowd divided by party line - with Republican supporters on one side and jeering Democrats on the other, the latter chanting "Moscow Mitch."

Kentucky Democrats are capitalizing on the viral nickname following criticism over McConnell's blocking of legislation designed to protect the political system against a foreign attack.