How Moscow Mitch Helped The Russkies And Himself In Kentucky

Mitch McConnell called the timing of when sanctions were lifted against some Russian companies entirely coincidental, and that he had no knowledge of the deal brokered the night before in Zurich. For many people, that seems like a bald-faced lie and borders on a criminal act by McConnell, if not treasonous.
A few weeks ago, the Senate Majority Leader took great offense to the suggestion that there was in fact any gambling going on in the casino.
I wonder what Mitch McConnell's cut was?
Source: Washington Post
In January, as the Senate debated whether to permit the Trump administration to lift sanctions on Russia’s largest aluminum producer, two men with millions of dollars riding on the outcome met for dinner at a restaurant in Zurich.
On one side of the table sat the head of sales for Rusal, the Russian aluminum producer that would benefit most immediately from a favorable Senate vote. The U.S. government had sanctioned Rusal as part of a campaign to punish Russia for “malign activity around the globe,” including attempts to sway the 2016 presidential election.
On the other side sat Craig Bouchard, an American entrepreneur who had gained favor with officials in Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Bouchard was trying to build the first new aluminum-rolling mill in the United States in nearly four decades, in a corner of northeastern Kentucky ravaged by job losses and the opioid epidemic — a project that stood to benefit enormously if Rusal were able to get involved.
The men did not discuss the Senate debate that night at dinner, Bouchard said in an interview, describing it as an amicable introductory chat.
But the timing of their meeting shows how much a major venture in McConnell’s home state had riding on the Democratic-backed effort in January to keep sanctions in place.
By the next day, McConnell had successfully blocked the bill, despite the defection of 11 Republicans.