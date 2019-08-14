How Moscow Mitch Helped The Russkies And Himself In Kentucky

Mitch McConnell called the timing of when sanctions were lifted against some Russian companies entirely coincidental, and that he had no knowledge of the deal brokered the night before in Zurich. For many people, that seems like a bald-faced lie and borders on a criminal act by McConnell, if not treasonous.

A few weeks ago, the Senate Majority Leader took great offense to the suggestion that there was in fact any gambling going on in the casino.

I wonder what Mitch McConnell's cut was?

Source: Washington Post