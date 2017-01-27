Sen. Chris Murphy: Trump's Muslim Ban Just Made America Less Safe

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote a scathing article flat out accusing the Trump (popular vote loser) administration of Making America Less Safe (MALS). In this post in the Huffington Post, Murphy slammed Trump (popular vote loser) for only banning visitors from the seven countries that he doesn't do business in. Well, first and foremost he is a businessman* (failed). So yeah, there's that.

To be fair, this ban is something that largely helped get him elected. He ran on a campaign of hate for "the others," which includes Muslims, Mexicans, Jews, LGBTQ and anyone from a different country or practicing religion.

But this latest move, although successful in getting him elected, has made the America even more of a target for terrorism than ever before. Nothing makes people hate America more than being labeled terrorists and evil. There were reports going back to March of Trump's rants actually being used in ISIS recruitment videos. Fantastic!

Murphy says:

"This is why today’s proposal is likely to get Americans killed. ISIS, the most dangerous of a global array of radical Islamic terrorist groups, is in retreat. Every day, they lose more territory, and it is only a matter of time before their self-proclaimed caliphate disappears before the world’s eyes. The continual loss of territory robs from ISIS one of their two main rationales for existence – the creation of a geographic entity based on their perverted interpretation of Islam. But ISIS has a second purpose – to take part in an imagined global struggle of civilizations between Christians and Muslims. President Obama and President Bush before him knew the danger of stoking talk of war between east and west. Obama knew how important this kind of talk was to ISIS’s recruitment and expansion, and he went out of his way to tamp it down. The decision to turn our backs on millions of men, women, and children attempting to flee torture and terror shrinks us as a nation, and marks an unconscionable abandonment of our founding principles."

So now, when ISIS is actually in the process of collapsing onto itself, Trump has given them the easiest recruitment tool of all - hatred of America.

Murphy goes on:

"Trump has now handed ISIS a path to rebirth. They can and will use his announcement today as confirmation that America is at war with Muslims, especially those Muslims living in desperate circumstances. Their recruitment bulletin boards will light up with new material. Their entreaties to would-be lone wolf attackers in America will have new energy and purpose. All the work we have done to cut down on extremist recruitment at home and abroad now goes out the window. It’s a new day for terrorist recruiters."

When terrorist attacks go up and homegrown online recruitment goes up, who will Trump (popular vote loser) blame? Obama for not saying "Islamic Terrorists"? He will have no one to blame but himself and his tiny little hands.

Murphy goes on to explain how Trump (popular vote loser) could actually help combat terrorism: through sharing counterterrorism intelligence. But when you are actually under investigation for possibly conspiring with a foreign state to throw your own election and consistently throwing your own intelligence community under the bus, how can you work with other nations? Not to mention the whole "I take daily intelligence briefs only a few times a week" shenanigans.

Murphy ends with this:

"Trump’s Muslim ban is a moral abomination. It is fundamentally un-American. And it is dangerous – it will give life back to the terrorist movement and eventually get Americans killed. We knew today was coming. Trump means what he says, and now his offensive ramblings against people of Muslim faith are edified in law. But we don’t have to accept it. We must fight this new policy. We must seek to rescind it. We must let the world know that Trump’s discriminatory views do not reflect the true America. And we must rally Americans who think that keeping Muslims out keeps us safe to understand that this policy does exactly the opposite. This isn’t who we are. It’s not who we should be. And I will fight this policy with all that I have."

Trump (popular vote loser) new slogan #MALS (Make America Less Safe)