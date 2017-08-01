Spicer: Trump May Hold Briefings For 'Conservative Media' Only

The Trump inauguration, which should be renamed 'the Installation' of America's first Russian-approved dictator is only a few days away and Trump's sycophants and inner circle are starting to drop some really frightening clues about how autocratic this administration plans to be.

The Fox News Sunday show, Media Buzz with Howie Kurtz, is a perfect forum for his lackeys to proselytize his blatant lies as truth. Since facts have a liberal bias, this administration will be limiting its access to CON-servative media outlets. Soon-to-be-White House Press Secretary/Minister of Propaganda, Sean Spicer, practically admitted that frightening possibility in this interview.

KURTZ: On the subject of White House briefings, you have said, there will be something every day, it may not be televised, maybe some kind of off-camera gaggle or meeting, But what's the argument against televising every White House Press briefing? That there's too much posturing for the cameras?

Thanks for suggesting a reason for Spicer to duck out on the responsibility of a WH Press Secretary to be transparent. There's less for him to spin that way. Howie will be a fine enabler for the lies of the Trump Administration.

SPICER: I want to be 100% crystal clear. What i'm doing is the same thing that the president-elect has challenged everyone that he has asked to serve in his administration to look in, whether it's a press briefing or getting information out or whether it's reforming the VA. He's challenged everybody who is going to serve in this administration to see if we can do things better, more effectively, more efficiently. And I'm doing what he asked me to do. KURTZ: Right. on the question of the cameras -- SPICER: Right... Sometimes once the cameras goes on, it becomes more of a show than informational session, where news is discussed and back and forth with the press corps. It wasn't until, you know, it hasn't been that long since that's been the case and I think there are other institutions that have done that. Again, maybe we don't change anything. Maybe we add a gaggle to the -- to the daily press conference, maybe we just invite more of the American people into this conversation, which I think the president-elect is very keen on because this is a conversation that shouldn't be limited to just the big media, if you will. There's a lot of proliferation especially on conservative media side and people have done a good job and are committed to getting the story straight, and they should have equal access and have questions asked and answered to get that perspective out to key (fascist supporting) constituencies.

↓ Story continues below ↓ KURTZ: Sean Spicer, Thanks for coming in front of our cameras, hope you will come back.

Effusively, Spicer gushes, "Of course!" Yes of course he will go only to the approved propaganda promoters of the new White House Pravda or perhaps RT America, which will be openly controlled by Vladimir Putin. I am not sure what Putin has over Democrats in the Senate that not one has promised to derail this illegally installed dictator's ascent into power.