Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Pussy Riot - Make America Great Again

Forgive me, This is going to be a hard week for all of us and I'm not in the mood to pretend that it's all good. I truly believe that this is a dark time for the nation and the world.

But here are our Sunday morning anchors, eager to normalize and focus on the bread and circuses. Let's watch Chuck Todd chastise other journalists for publicizing fake news. Watch George Stephanopoulos glide right past a hostile foreign power interfering in our elections. Let Chris Wallace pretend that there's anything other than dishonor in tweeting nastiness to a civil rights icon like John Lewis. Let John Dickerson act like an inauguration in which no one wants to perform, much less to attend. Let Jake Tapper ignore the far larger numbers of the Marches for Women all across the nation the next day. We know the truth. None of this normal. None of this is acceptable. None of this will make America great.

ABC's "This Week" - Reince Priebus, incoming chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah. Former Obama chief ethics lawyer Norman Eisen and former George W. Bush chief ethics lawyer Richard Painter. Panel: Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News contributor and editor at large of The Weekly Standard Bill Kristol, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. NBC's "Meet the Press" -Priebus; Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. The New York Times correspondent Helene Cooper, The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, AEI scholar and VP of foreign policy Danielle Pletka, National Review's Rich Lowry. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Vice President-elect Mike Pence; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. The Washington Post’s David Ignatius. Panel: John Heilemann of Bloomberg Politics, Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post, The Federalist’s Ben Domenech and Ed O’Keefe from the Washington Post. CNN's "State of the Union" - Denis McDonough, chief of staff to President Barack Obama; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Panel: former senator Rick Santorum, former Ohio state senator Nina Turner, President of National Urban League Marc Morial, Spokesperson for Jeff Sessions Sarah Isgur Flores.

↓ Story continues below ↓ "Fox News Sunday" - Pence; CIA Director John Brennan. Panel: WSJ's Executive Editor Gerald F. Seib, former Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA), Republican strategist Lisa Boothe, Associate Editor for The Washington Post Bob Woodward.

