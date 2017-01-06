Trump About To Ask Congress To Build His 'Great Wall'

It's estimated that Trump's 'Great Wall' will blow cost $25 billion to build, and another billion a year to maintain. Trump maintains Mexico will pay the U.S. back at a later date. Yeah, sure. Whatever.

Why anyone supported this horse's ass is a question only history will be able to answer. I certainly can't.

Source: CNN

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has signaled to congressional Republican leaders that his preference is to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as April, according to House Republican officials. The move would break a key campaign promise when Trump repeatedly said he would force Mexico to pay for the construction of the wall along the border, though in October, Trump suggested for the first time that Mexico would reimburse the US for the cost of the wall. Trump defended that proposal Friday morning in a tweet, saying the move to use congressional appropriations was because of speed.