Trump Senior Advisor Begs CNN Host To Look Into Trump's 'Heart' Instead Of His Words

While trying to defend president-elect Trump against his own words and actions, Kellyanne Conway asked CNN's Chris Cuomo why he always just believes Trump's words and said, "You always want to go by what's come out of his mouth rather than look at what's in his heart."

How is a person supposed to do that, Kellyanne? We can only judge a person by their words and actions, not by their feelings or thoughts.

It eerily reminded me of when George Bush made this comment about Vladimir Putin in 2001, "I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy... I was able to get a sense of his soul.”

During the Golden Globes last night, Meryl Streep ripped into Trump for mocking a disabled reporter who dared to disagree with him.

Conway, a Trump senior advisor and apparently a daily guest on every political cable news show available was trying to deflect away from what her boss did to the disabled reporter on CNN's New Day.

Streep's words caused Conway much consternation and she was making crazy analogies to her speech about the president-elect and the video of four African men's brutality against a disabled man.

When that failed to upend the segment away from Chris Cuomo on Trump's behavior she then attacked Streep for bring up politics at the Golden Globes and then turned to the mystical and said,"Why can't you give him the benefit of the doubt?"

Trump tried to downplay the incident about the disabled reporter by saying he wasn't making fun of him, but people do have eyes and ears and heard and saw what he did just like Meryl Streep.

Cuomo said, "Is she wrong, that it was wrong for Trump to make gestures like that about a man with disabilities?"

Conway replied, "but that is not what he did and he has said that a thousand times."

He replied, "Look at the video."

Conway continued to deny that Trump was mocking the disabled reporter and said, "He was mocking the graveling. He said it again this morning.

Cuomo said, "He's doing a gesture that goes right to the guy's vulnerability."

And then he said she's trying to scare him off the valid point.

Cuomo pushed back, saying that Trump was "doing a gesture that goes right to the guy's vulnerability." Conway responded that Cuomo was "giving oxygen to what Meryl Streep said."

Chris replied, "He did it to Cruz in the election."

Cuomo said he wouldn't want his kids to act that way and Conway deflected by saying she wouldn't bring her kids into it, but Cuomo said he would.

She continued, "Why is everything taken at face value?"

She then shifted topics and attacked Hillary Clinton and proclaimed, "You can't give him the benefit of the doubt on this and he's telling you what was in his heart?"

Conway continued. "You always want to go by what's come out of his mouth rather than look at what's in his heart."

Cuomo replied, "It's a gesture that he's made on video, everybody can see it."

Here's the video:

So Conway doesn't want you to take Trump at his word when he's incredibly cruel, but in the same sentence she wants you to take him at his word when he said he didn't do what he did.

My head hurts.

