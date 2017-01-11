Trumpsters On ACA Don't Know Obamacare Is Same Thing?

You can't make this stuff up.

More than one Trump supporter in the past 24 hours has announced on social media that repealing Obamacare will not affect the Affordable Care Act.

You can assume these folks are beneficiaries of the latter. Because nobody would ever take away THEIR stuff, they're Trump voters!

Mister American Patriot took down his erroneous tweet, said it was "a joke dumbasses," and then posted this.

#TrumpTrain riders. I had 300 mentally deranged liberals finally tell me Obamacare and ACA are the same. They come and I can block all https://t.co/63WOmdXS0x — American Patriot (@svonewsletter) January 10, 2017

My reply:

@svonewsletter Meanwhile, @PattyMurray, the woman you told to shut up, is still fighting to keep your insurance intact. We Dems want you to have healthcare — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 10, 2017

-----

And then there's this guy.

The Facebook member above did not return to answer his many critics, nearly all of whom used the eff word in their replies. One hopes he was instead calling his Member of Congress to say "What the hell don't touch my insurance!"

And some on Twitter want to blame Democrats (of course) because Democrats didn't "message" well enough, hence the confusion?

Democrats didn't invent the term "Obamacare." Republicans did. They did it to inspire hate in their voters. And it worked, right up until the time when those same haters were about to have their Obamacare,

er, I mean, ACA insurance

taken away from them

by the people

they elected

to do just that.