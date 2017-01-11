Trumpsters On ACA Don't Know Obamacare Is Same Thing?

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Trumpsters On ACA Don't Know Obamacare Is Same Thing?

You can't make this stuff up.

More than one Trump supporter in the past 24 hours has announced on social media that repealing Obamacare will not affect the Affordable Care Act.

You can assume these folks are beneficiaries of the latter. Because nobody would ever take away THEIR stuff, they're Trump voters!

Mister American Patriot took down his erroneous tweet, said it was "a joke dumbasses," and then posted this.

My reply:

-----

And then there's this guy.

The Facebook member above did not return to answer his many critics, nearly all of whom used the eff word in their replies. One hopes he was instead calling his Member of Congress to say "What the hell don't touch my insurance!"

And some on Twitter want to blame Democrats (of course) because Democrats didn't "message" well enough, hence the confusion?

Democrats didn't invent the term "Obamacare." Republicans did. They did it to inspire hate in their voters. And it worked, right up until the time when those same haters were about to have their Obamacare,

er, I mean, ACA insurance

taken away from them

by the people

they elected

to do just that.


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV