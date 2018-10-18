Throwback Thursday: GOP Senate Candidates Behaving Badly

One thing us old skool bloggers often remark is that "it's good to have archives."

Above, we have current Senate candidate for the Republicans in Tennessee, Marsha' "baby parts lies" Blackburn. This C-Span clip from 2010 shows how as a congresswoman she used the word "greed" to "celebrate" the birthday of the Social Security program.

Here's Florida's Republican Senate candidate, Rick Scott, running away from voters just this past September (!) rather than answer their questions about Red Tide polluting their water:

Josh Hawley is running in Missouri and wins the "biggest lies on healthcare in one ad award" to the point Chris Hayes flips out about it:

But wait, there's more! Via Twitter:

Here's Dean Heller, running for re-election in Nevada, kicking a stage 4 cancer victim out of his town hall.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller (R) had a woman with stage-4 cancer forcibly removed from his town hall after she asked him how Trump's policies would harm the Affordable Care Act. pic.twitter.com/EM8fnNRkv3 — 🇺🇸Ellie🇺🇸 (@ellievan65) October 16, 2018

And the "Kiss of Death" award goes to Matt Rosendale in Montana, who is openly endorsed by Citizens United. Literally.