The Two Faces Of Reince Priebus

By capper
The Two Faces Of Reince Priebus

After that grueling game in which the Green Bay Packers gave Wisconsin a collective heart attack before kicking a clutch field goal to win the game as time was expiring, Kenosha native Reince Priebus celebrated like any Packer fan:

Well, good for him! Or is it?

This is a picture as the game ended, taken in the sky box of Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys:

We already knew that Chis Christie was a Cowboys fan and cronies with Jones, but why is Priebus looking so maudlin? Is it because he's a typical two-faced Republican? I think so.

But more to the point, how can anyone believe a word Priebus says if he would lie about something so basic and easily caught like this?

Cross posted from Cog Dis.


