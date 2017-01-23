U.S. Gov't Sources: Trump's CIA Speech 'Made Relations With Intel Community Worse'

Donald Trump's impromptu visit and speech to the CIA Saturday had the adverse effect on the intelligence community as US sources tell CBS his sppearance, “made relations with the intelligence community worse” and described the visit as “uncomfortable.”

CBS News is reporting that these sources also said the CIA workforce did not cheer the president while he was speaking, but that the first three rows in attendance were filled with loyal Trump supports.

Are you surprised by this?

And another Kellyanne Conway lie was knocked down too.

On ABC's THIS WEEK, Conway said, "The president went to the intelligence community yesterday to establish good relationships with them, and we had over 1,000 requests to attend? We could -- we can only accommodate a few hundred."

The CBS report refutes her version of events and says, "There were about 400 members of the workforce who RSVP’d for the event out of thousands who received an invitation in their email late last week. Officials dismiss White House claims that there were people waiting to get into the event."

And as many of us wrote and said following his CIA visit, "Intelligence sources say many in the workforce were stunned and at times offended by the president’s tone which seemed to evolve into a version of speeches he’d used on the campaign trail."

The report also echoed what CNN's Jim Sciutto said when he expressed shock that Trump could stand in a place that is so meaningful to the CIA, the CIA Memorial Wall in Langley, Virginia, and go on a tangent about media coverage, Fox News, Reince Priebus, and more.

Finally, the CBS report backs outgoing Director John Brennan's comments about Trump's speech to the CIA when he said, "[Trump] should be ashamed of himself" for his "display of self-aggrandizement."