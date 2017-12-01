Weird MSNBC Feed Glitch Leaves David Ignatius In Russia Loop

I don't know what caused this. I've had video feeds glitch up before from MSNBC, but usually it just goes in and out. It doesn't leave the speaker in a loop repeating one word, but that happened during Hardball this afternoon.

This, on a day when the hearing room where Mike Pompeo's hearing for CIA Director suddenly lost power and CSPAN suddenly turned into RT.

As Ignatius was speaking to Chris Matthews and just as he said the word Russia, the feed froze in a loop where he was repeating Russia, Russia, Russia over and over again.

It could have been a weather glitch. Who knows? But it's creepy as hell.