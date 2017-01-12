Why Did C-SPAN's Feed Suddenly Change To RT?

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Why Did C-SPAN's Feed Suddenly Change To RT?

This was weird. In the middle of CSPAN-1's broadcast of the House of Representatives, the feed switched for ten minutes to RT. Here's video of the switch, as recorded by a Deadspin writer:

Many people tweeted C-SPAN asking for an explanation. The company's official statement right now is as follows:

"This afternoon the online feed of C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming," the network confirmed in a statement. "We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence. As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue."

Hmmmm. For ten minutes?


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV