Why Did C-SPAN's Feed Suddenly Change To RT?

This was weird. In the middle of CSPAN-1's broadcast of the House of Representatives, the feed switched for ten minutes to RT. Here's video of the switch, as recorded by a Deadspin writer:

Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017

Many people tweeted C-SPAN asking for an explanation. The company's official statement right now is as follows:

"This afternoon the online feed of C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming," the network confirmed in a statement. "We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence. As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue."

Hmmmm. For ten minutes?