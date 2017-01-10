Welsh Singer Charlotte Church Hilariously Declines To Perform For Trump

By Scarce
Church, who grew up singing opera before becoming a more mainstream pop star, called Trump "a tyrant", and declined the invitation to perform, complete with poo emojis.

Later, Church got into a bit of a twitter spat with Piers Morgan about her decision, further winning plaudits.

Source: Ny Times

Charlotte Church can sing in English, Welsh, Latin, Italian and French, but she won’t be doing so in any language for Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

Ms. Church, the Welsh singer who began her public career at the age of 11 in the late 1990s, said on Tuesday that Mr. Trump’s inaugural team had reached out to her about performing during the festivities. She was, to put it nicely, less than interested. (Yes, those emoji are what you think they are.)

https://twitter.com/charlottechurch


