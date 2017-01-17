Ya'll Even The Cover Band Quit

I am kinda tickled to be the one to let you know that even the Bruce Springsteen cover band has quit the Trump inauguration.

The B-Street band pulled out.

Wanna know why?

“We felt that we had to make it known that we didn’t want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band,” Forte says. “I don’t want to upset them. We owe everything to him and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. It became clear to us that this wasn’t working and we just had to do what we thought was the right thing to do and that was to pull out.”

Okay, so maybe Clint Eastwood and Gary Busey can quickly form a band. Otherwise, there’s not going to be much dancing at the balls.

