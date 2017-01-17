Ya'll Even The Cover Band Quit

By Juanita Jean
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Ya'll Even The Cover Band Quit

I am kinda tickled to be the one to let you know that even the Bruce Springsteen cover band has quit the Trump inauguration.

The B-Street band pulled out.

Wanna know why?

“We felt that we had to make it known that we didn’t want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band,” Forte says. “I don’t want to upset them. We owe everything to him and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. It became clear to us that this wasn’t working and we just had to do what we thought was the right thing to do and that was to pull out.”

Okay, so maybe Clint Eastwood and Gary Busey can quickly form a band. Otherwise, there’s not going to be much dancing at the balls.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

People Are Coming Out Of The Woodwork To Defend John Lewis After Trump Criticized Him
Earlier in the week, Rep. John Lewis announced that he would skip the 2017 presidential inauguration. According to Lewis, he did not consider President-elect Donald Trump to be a legitimate president amid allegations that the 2016 presidential race was tampered by Russian interference. Trump came out guns blazing on Saturday morning and criticized Lewis, who he claimed represented a crime-ridden district in Georgia.
Politics

People Are Coming Out Of The Woodwork To Defend John Lewis After Trump Criticized Him

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV