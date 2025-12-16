On This Day: The Boston Tea Party

And so it began.
By John AmatoDecember 16, 2025

This was the beginning of the end for British rule in the colonies.

England was in debt after its 7-year war with France, and turned to the colonists for their economic salvation.

The protest was sparked by the Tea Act of 1773, a legislative maneuver by the British ministry of Lord North to make English tea marketable in the American colonies. In retaliation for the Boston Tea Party, Parliament passed a series of punitive measures known in the colonies as the Intolerable Acts, including the Boston Port Bill, which shut off the city’s sea trade pending payment for the destroyed tea.

Open thread, but drink your tea!

