YIKES: Biloxi, MS Sends Out Tweet Renaming Martin Luther King Day 'Great Americans Day'

I shouldn't be surprised that a state that has the confederate flag actually IN it's state flag is racist. I mean, they are literally showing us their "patriotic" American views, right? And yet I was still shocked by this tweet that was sent out by the City of Biloxi's office twitter account this afternoon:

Non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed on Monday in observance of Great Americans Day. — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) January 13, 2017

Yes, they renamed Martin Luther King Day "Great Americans Day."

Twitter jumped all over this, and rightfully so.

Oh, this is cute. Biloxi, Mississippi replaced Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with "Great Americans Day". Not racist, tho. Not one bit. https://t.co/3KzjtnUxfO — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) January 14, 2017

If Biloxi is going to rename MLK Day, then let's rename ALL the holidays. I suggest we rename Thanksgiving to "Indian Genocide Day" — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 14, 2017

There is absolutely no way that this tweet ends well for the @CityofBiloxi https://t.co/66Va75zrMQ — Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) January 14, 2017

That is...not the name of the holiday. https://t.co/oW01UYNH3I — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 14, 2017

Stay racist, Mississippi.