By Sarah P
YIKES: Biloxi, MS Sends Out Tweet Renaming Martin Luther King Day 'Great Americans Day'

I shouldn't be surprised that a state that has the confederate flag actually IN it's state flag is racist. I mean, they are literally showing us their "patriotic" American views, right? And yet I was still shocked by this tweet that was sent out by the City of Biloxi's office twitter account this afternoon:

Yes, they renamed Martin Luther King Day "Great Americans Day."

Twitter jumped all over this, and rightfully so.

Stay racist, Mississippi.


We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
