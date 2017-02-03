The Boycott Worked: Nordstrom Stops Carrying Ivanka Trump Junk

The Boycott is called #GrabYourWallet, and it goes like this. Fortune Magazine:

Nordstrom (JWN, +3.33%) said on Thursday that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump items this season because of the controversial brand's performance, a move that follows boycotts by some shoppers who are angered by her father, President Donald Trump, and his White House policies. The luxury retailer, which has faced calls for months to dump Ivanka Trump merchandise, said that Nordstrom switches out about 10% of its assortment each year to refresh it as a matter of course in running its business, culling lines that aren't selling well enough. "We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance," a Nordstrom spokeswoman told Fortune in an emailed statement. "In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."

The #GrabYourWallet Boycott of all Nordstrom stores had an impact. Customers also wrote to Nordstrom telling them directly that they were participating in the boycott because Ivanka promoted her product line while campaigning for her dad, even after his "pu$$y grabbing" comments were released.

The #GrabYourWallet movement tracks & boycotts retailers that sell Trump family products as well as corporate leaders who enabled the political rise of the Trump family through fundraising and/or endorsements.

No one asked Ivanka to abandon her dad, just not to sell her clothing line while campaigning actively for him after it was revealed that he bragged on a bus about getting away with sexual assault. Not complicated. And neither was the decision made by Nordstrom.