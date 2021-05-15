Nordstrom Rack Lady, The Musical

Last month, a woman in Austin got herself arrested after she refused to wear a mask at Nordstrom. Kara Bell, a Texas school board candidate refused to identify herself to police, acted belligerently, and ended up being cuffed. As usual with these type of aholes the video of her arrest went viral. We posted about Nordstrom Rack lady here, Oh, and of course she was running for the Austin school board and a full-blown QAnon nutcase. The full video of her arrest, which went on for quite a while, can be seen here.

Recently some highly talented internet pianists have been having some fun at Kara Bell's and other Karens expense.

Source: boing boing