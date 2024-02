Shirley Serban does a parody of Taylor Swift's song Shake It Off to mock the right wing conspiracy that Swift and Travis Kelce are going to take over the Superbowl halftime show in order to tell people to vote for Joe Biden. To show you how ridiculous that conspiracy theory is, it should be noted that Serban lives in New Zealand, showing that Trump and his MAGAts are officially a worldwide joke. Now doesn't that make you proud?

Open thread below.l...