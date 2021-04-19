Politics
Maskless 'Christian Woman Of God' Cited After Barging Into Nordstrom Dressing Room

Kara Bell is a Lake Travis school board candidate.
By Susie Madrak

According to her candidate website, MAGAt school board candidate Kara Bell moved from California to Texas in search of conservative values. From what I read on Reddit, she appears to be part of a coordinated QAnon plan to take over several Texas school districts and it seems likely this little confrontation is part of a plan to raise her profile.

FOX 7 Austin reports that one of the employees attempted to block a maskless Bell from entering a Nordstrom Rack fitting room by putting up their arm up as a barrier. Bell kept pushing and shoved one of the employees, they report.

She made the usual baseless claims that she is exempt from wearing a mask, etc.

Like many Qnuts, Bell seems to be laboring under the delusion she is a constitutional expert. "Actually, I don't [need to identify myself]. It's called common law. You should read up on it, I do not...so we both know that I don't."

"I am a woman of God. This is my right as much as it is yours. This is my land as much as it is yours. I did not sign up for this. I am a Christian woman of God.

"And you are not gonna put your disgusting rules on me that are false and not true...I will not have it. I'm sick of being bullied. I'm sick of being lied to and it's not gonna happen anymore, do you understand?"

False AND not true. Got it?

Poor thing. She was cited for misdemeanor assault and is banned from the Nordstrum's for one year.

According to Fox 7, "Bell has also called in to the city of Austin and Travis County Commissioner's Court joint session to voice her displeasure with Dr. Mark Escott and Judge Andy Brown by stating that there is no scientific proof that masks can slow the spread of COVID-19."

