Chaffetz Wants Charges Against Hillary's Server Tech

While the White House gives itself over to Vladimir Putin's affections, House Oversight Committee Chairman has smaller fish to fry. Instead of investigating the Russian interference in our 2016 elections, Jason Chaffetz has his knives out for Hillary Clinton's server administrator, Bryan Pagliano.

The AP reports that Chaffetz sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday asking him to convene a grand jury or charge Bryan Pagliano.

Chaffetz isn't looking for charges on anything actually connected with Pagliano's services to former Secretary of State Clinton. Instead, he wants criminal charges brought against him for not testifying before Congress. Pagliano exercised his Fifth amendment right not to answer questions at the hearing.

Ranking member Elijah Cummings was quick to respond. "The Oversight Committee can't afford to be distracted by political vendettas against Hillary Clinton while our constituents are begging us to conduct responsible oversight of President Trump," he warned.

This is ridiculous. We literally have questions about whether our elections were compromised and Chaffetz is obsessing on a systems administrator.

Your Republicans, hard at work.