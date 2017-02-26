CNN Analyist Jabs 'Snowflake-y' Trump For Backing Out Of WHCD

It's not just liberal blogs pointing out that our delicate fragile president* and his ego are the real "snowflakes."

While discussing Trump's recent attacks on the press, and his recently announced decision not to attend that cozy "Beltway Backrub exercise" we call NerdProm, formally known as the White House Correspondents' Dinner this Saturday, CNN contributor Bill Carter pointed out the obvious on Trump:

KEILAR: A new salvo in the Trump administration's war on journalists. The president a short time ago tweeted he's not going to attend the annual White House Correspondents Dinner. This coming after CNN and other news outlets were barred from an off-camera White House briefing. That move is not only unprecedented, it looks like an escalation. [...]

Bill, to you first.

Some people look at this and say whatever, reporters, the president isn't going to your big party that you throw every year. But this is, a data point in a bigger trend, I think. Which is just that -- there's this big divide and that the press is being demonized by President Trump in ways that you know, he's being dishonest himself about some things when he's talking about the news being fake and that reporters are lying. And that they're making up sources.

BILL CARTER: Well it's an extreme position that he's taking. Republicans always criticize the media. This has reached the point where it's over the top, actually. Any story that's critical of him now becomes fake. And I think the fact that he's bowing out of this dinner.

The dinner has many reasons to criticize. The dinner has become a sort of excessive show. But it has a little of the quality if you can't fire me, I quit. Because you know I think a lot of people would have dropped out of this dinner, would have protested him with the language that he's been throwing at the press.

And also, I think following Obama, who has been brilliant at these dinners, he would have gotten a lot of criticism. That would not be his crowd. He likes to have his crowd at rallies. He likes to have sort of paid applauders when he goes to various things, he would not have been well received. So the whole thing would have been fraught for him.

And I think, you know, there's been a lot of criticism of Democrats being snowflakes. This is sort of snowflake-y to me to back out of this.