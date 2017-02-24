Coincidence? CPAC 'Trump' Flags Look Just Like Russia's

In the words of the great Eddie Izzard,

"Do you have a FLAG?"

CPAC does. It's the Russian flag with the word "TRUMP" on it.

Trump's #CPAC Speech:



An abject nightmare come-to-life where Americans proudly wave Russian flags pic.twitter.com/tlC4i8RcQt — LiNCOLN PARK (@linc0lnpark) February 24, 2017

Someone from CPAC might have been stupid.

Someone outside of CPAC (or maybe a Never Trumper inside of CPAC) might have been a genius.

I'm betting this was a massive troll. Call it Jeb's Revenge.

Russian flags being waved at 2017 CPAC:



pic.twitter.com/We4bCrEoqg — Thomas B. Malone (@TBrianMalone) February 24, 2017

@TimAlberta Were they doing this ironically as a protest, or earnestly as pro-Russian conservatives? — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) February 24, 2017

Aw CPAC took away their flags!

Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017

BEST TWEET OF THE INCIDENT: