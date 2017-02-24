Coincidence? CPAC 'Trump' Flags Look Just Like Russia's

By Frances Langum
Coincidence? CPAC 'Trump' Flags Look Just Like Russia's

In the words of the great Eddie Izzard,

"Do you have a FLAG?"

CPAC does. It's the Russian flag with the word "TRUMP" on it.

Someone from CPAC might have been stupid.

Someone outside of CPAC (or maybe a Never Trumper inside of CPAC) might have been a genius.

I'm betting this was a massive troll. Call it Jeb's Revenge.

Aw CPAC took away their flags!

BEST TWEET OF THE INCIDENT:


