Coincidence? CPAC 'Trump' Flags Look Just Like Russia's
In the words of the great Eddie Izzard,
"Do you have a FLAG?"
CPAC does. It's the Russian flag with the word "TRUMP" on it.
Trump's #CPAC Speech:
An abject nightmare come-to-life where Americans proudly wave Russian flags pic.twitter.com/tlC4i8RcQt
— LiNCOLN PARK (@linc0lnpark) February 24, 2017
Someone from CPAC might have been stupid.
Someone outside of CPAC (or maybe a Never Trumper inside of CPAC) might have been a genius.
I'm betting this was a massive troll. Call it Jeb's Revenge.
Russian flags being waved at 2017 CPAC:
pic.twitter.com/We4bCrEoqg
— Thomas B. Malone (@TBrianMalone) February 24, 2017
@TimAlberta Were they doing this ironically as a protest, or earnestly as pro-Russian conservatives?
— Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) February 24, 2017
Aw CPAC took away their flags!
Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017
BEST TWEET OF THE INCIDENT:
@TimAlberta Hey, dance with the one that brung ya.
— Ramar (@Duvisited) February 24, 2017
