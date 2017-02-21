Colbert Urges Us To 'Never Fjorget What Happened In Sweden'

Our chief executive required a fix of adulation from his base to soothe the burn he suffered from DC's harsher-than-expected political scrutiny, so he ventured to the conservative haven of Central Florida to be adored last weekend (And play golf). Worse, he irresponsibly created alternative facts regarding other countries, more specifically, our allies, during his appearance.

Colbert went after him, first playing an excerpt from the klan rally campaign rally Trump held on Saturday.

TRUMP: You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening, last night, in Sweden. Sweden! Who would believe this, Sweden. COLBERT: No ONE! No one would believe that. Well, not no one, but maybe someone who skips their intelligence briefings, but that's about it. No one was more baffled by Trump's supposed 'Swedish Incident' than the Swedes. Their former Prime Minister, Carl Bildt, who tweeted, "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been SMOKING? "

The Late Show host remarks on the bizarre phenomenon of our 'president's' penchant for repeating Fox News as absolute fact, and seems to only be concerned with things with the logo 'As Seen On TV."

COLBERT: The segment Trump saw on Fox linked an increase in Swedish crime to immigrants and refugees, when in fact, although they've taken in thousands of immigrants, Sweden's crime rate has fallen since 2005. Tragically, Sweden is the third 'not a terrorist attack' that has shocked the world in the last month. First there wasn't the Bowling Green Massacre. Then, no one was lost in Atlanta, and now, it's NOT Sweden's turn. When will it begin?

He closes the segment with an homage to the famous exports of Sweden: Swedish Fish, ABBA, Swedish meatballs and this muppet. Hilarious!