Will Democrats Never Learn? Go On Fox And They Lie About You For Days

Seriously, Democrats, it's time to learn something important about Fox News.

They lie.

And even if you bless them with an appearance on their network, they will lie about what you said on their channel for days afterward. It's their job.

Pete Buttigieg thinks Democrats should consider re-naming the DEMOCRATIC Jefferson-Jackson Dinner to something else. Jefferson was a slaveholder, maybe the dinner should be named after a living person, yadda yadda.

This morning Fox and Friends announced that Buttigieg is a "clown" for "erasing our founding fathers from the history books."

This should surprise no one: Fox did the exact same thing to Bernie Sanders.



Brian Kilmeade even used a quote from Buttigieg's interview with Hugh Hewitt (HEWITT, Mayor Pete?) where he literally says "we're not erasing Jefferson from the history books"... to say Buttigieg wants to erase Jefferson from history.



Erasing history? Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigie says eliminating Thomas Jefferson's name is the 'right thing to do' @FoxandFriends



— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) May 20, 2019

And of course Kilmeade misspells "Buttigieg."

Why do you equate a dinner that is for ONLY Democrats with "history books," Brian? Democrats can name their Jefferson-Jackson dinner anything they want, it's not "history." pic.twitter.com/FRGb0sA04J — Frances Langum (@bluegal) May 20, 2019

The Buttigieg town hall could have been on any other network. And people giving Pete kudos for taking on Fox personalities on the air should be aware that per Newshounds, FoxNews.com is running three out of four of the Buttigieg town hall segments, omitting the one where he calls out Tucker and Ingraham.

Who is erasing history now?